President Biden’s sweeping economic package is the best chance Democrats have to fulfill his goal — and failing to do so would be “political malpractice,” Welch says.
The drug pricing plan is the linchpin to paying for the party’s health-care ambitions, like expanding Medicare benefits and extending health coverage to 2.2 million poor adults. But the proposal is still ensnared in intraparty fights — and Welch says he’s been having regular conversations with his colleagues, including a key holdout lawmaker, on the issue.
“The details of how we do it, those can be negotiated,” he told The Health 202. “But we have to do it.”
What Welch wants: Drug price negotiation and “significant savings,” he said.
The latter hits at one of the flashpoints of the debate. The more robust the drug pricing measure, the more money the plan will save. But a measure from several centrists could save tens of billions less than House Democrats' signature bill.
Here's the state-of-play in the House:
- In 2019, House Democrats passed their signature drug pricing bill, known as H.R. 3. It garnered the support of every Democrat, as well as two Republicans.
- In September, key House panels included the plan in their pieces of Biden’s social spending bill. But the measure failed to advance in one committee — Energy and Commerce — after a trio of Democrats opposed the measure.
- Those holdouts, led by Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.), have introduced a rival plan which would limit Medicare’s power to negotiate the cost of the most expensive drugs on the market.
Here's the state-of-play in the Senate:
- Over the past few months, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) has been fleshing out a proposal.
- There’s at least one key difference from the House’s bill. Wyden will likely tie price negotiations to a domestic benchmark (instead of to prices overseas). The chamber is exploring the possibility of using the federal ceiling price as a benchmark, according to two people familiar with the negotiations, though talks are still fluid.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.):
Compromise time
Now, congressional leaders and the White House are tasked with bridging the divides — and the drug pricing provisions remain under discussion, according to a senior Democratic aide.
But they’re walking a fine line. They can only afford up to three defections in the House and none in the Senate. Peters says he’s worried the bill will cut drug companies’ ability to innovate and lead to job losses in his state.
The drug plan from Peters — along with four other House centrists — is estimated to save roughly $200 billion. But a previous estimate of House Democrats’ signature drug plan projected price negotiations alone would lower spending by $456 billion.
- Welch says he’s heartened that Peters's bill lets Medicare negotiate drug prices, but “it doesn’t achieve the savings that we need.”
- Meanwhile, Peters’s office says his bill “provides substantial savings, with room for more.” This could be done by adjusting the legislation’s cap on how much seniors pay out of pocket each year, according to a spokesperson.
In the Senate, advocates for drug pricing reform are closely watching Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Bob Menendez (D-N.J.). Neither has given any public indication where they stand.
- In 2019, Menendez was the only Democrat in the Senate Finance Committee to oppose an amendment to allow Medicare drug price negotiation. He’s engaging in negotiations with his colleagues and waiting to see the text before commenting, according to a spokesperson.
- Privately, Sinema told the White House she opposes the House’s plan, Politico reported last month. But publicly, she’s stayed mum, and a spokesperson said she’s “reviewing various proposals around this issue."
The drug pricing bill, and the overall negotiations over the economic package, come down to this: “We've got such a tight margin that it's very clear that some adjustments are going to have to be made in order for us to succeed,” Welch said.
Agency alert
The FDA authorizes an e-cigarette for the first time
The Food and Drug Administration ruled that a vaping device from R.J. Reynolds should be allowed to remain on the market because it can help smokers cut back on conventional cigarettes, The Associated Press’s Matthew Perrone reports.
The decision is part of a sweeping review by the agency to determine whether the products help tobacco smokers quit and outweigh the risks of getting teens potentially addicted to vaping.
- Facing a court-ordered deadline, the FDA in September rejected applications for more than a million e-cigarettes and related products. But the FDA has still not ruled on applications from some of the biggest companies, including Juul.
- The authorization yesterday applies to Vuse’s Solo e-cigarette and its tobacco-flavored nicotine cartridges.
Biden signs off on Colorado’s requirement to cover sex-transition services
Many private health plans sold in Colorado will be required to cover hormone therapy, genital reconstructive services and other procedures sought by transgender patients, The Post’s Dan Diamond reports.
The change — slated to take effect Jan. 1, 2023 — marks the first time the federal government has approved a requirement for transition-related coverage in individual and small-group health plans. More than a dozen states, including Colorado, already cover such services in their Medicaid plans.
Coronavirus
It’s booster week
On tap tomorrow: The FDA's advisory group is set to meet to discuss boosters for the coronavirus vaccine from Moderna. On Friday: The committee will discuss boosters for the Johnson & Johnson shot.
- An FDA review of Moderna’s booster shot found it enhanced virus-fighting antibodies in people who received the two-dose regimen at least six months earlier.
- The review, like a previous one for the Pfizer vaccine, was ambivalent about the need for boosters, The Post's Carolyn Y. Johnson reports.
On the Hill
Democrats are sparring over the shape of the spending bill. Pelosi is preparing Democrats to accept some cuts from their $3.5 trillion social spending proposal, while Biden has personally warned Democrats the package is unlikely to exceed $2.5 trillion, The Post’s Tony Romm reports.
In an illustration of the tough road ahead:
- On Monday, Pelosi seemed to come down on the side of fully funding a few top priorities, issuing a letter to her caucus in which she said she was receiving guidance from other Democrats that it would be better to “do fewer things well so that we can still have a transformative impact on families.”
- But on Tuesday, she suggested to reporters that lawmakers should first look at limiting the duration of programs.
Moves to watch: Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), chairman of the House Budget Committee, announced that he will not seek reelection in 2022, The Post’s Felicia Sonmez reports.
In other health news
- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has sent its emergency rule requiring shots for businesses to the White House budget office for review, a Labor Department spokesperson confirmed to The Health 202.
- The fight over coronavirus vaccine mandates reached a new high this week, as top Republicans and their conservative allies sharpened attacks against the requirements, The Post’s Annie Linskey, Fenit Nirappil and Ian Duncan report.
- This week, the World Health Organization will announce a new team to study the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times’s Benjamin Mueller reports. But many scientists are skeptical that the effort will accomplish much given China’s resistance to investigations into the origins of the virus.
- Americans should not start taking aspirin to prevent a heart attack if they don’t already have a history of heart attack or stroke, according to new guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. The change in recommendations could affect millions of people, The Post’s Allyson Chiu reports.
Reproductive wars
The Supreme Court seems willing to let Kentucky’s attorney general defend a state abortion law
The high court heard arguments yesterday on whether Kentucky’s Republican attorney general should be able to defend restrictions on abortion. This comes after the law was ruled unconstitutional by two lower courts and the state’s Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, declined to continue defending it.
It appears that justices across the ideological spectrum seem inclined to let the attorney general, Daniel Cameron, pick up the defense of the law, The Post’s Robert Barnes writes.
- “The deck is shuffled again after an election,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said.
Of note: The court is not considering the merits of Kentucky’s law, which would mostly outlaw dilation-and-evacuation abortion after 13 weeks from the last menstrual period. Neither lawyers on each side of the fight even mentioned the word abortion.
Texas’s abortion law is a road map for other states, Justice Department lawyers argue
The legal arguments over the nation’s strictest abortion law are pouring in.
This week: Justice Department lawyers and constitutional law scholars argued in court filings that allowing the ban to stand provides a road map for other states that might seek to infringe on constitutional rights, The Post's Ann E. Marimow reports.
The Supreme Court and a federal appeals court have both refused to block the Texas law barring abortions once a fetal heartbeat has been detected. Those decisions hinge on the fact that private citizens file lawsuits to enforce the ban — a design purposefully engineered to avoid legal scrutiny.
The view from the Justice Department: The Biden administration is trying to stop the law and pushing back against Texas’s argument that the only way to challenge its constitutionality is to wait until a doctor is sued. They’re also arguing that states shouldn’t be allowed to do an end-run around the judicial system by outsourcing enforcement of laws to private citizens.
Sugar rush
Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.