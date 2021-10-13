From there, there’s a valid question about how much this truly reflects on all vaccines, and how much it’s coronavirus-specific. Suddenly there is a vaccine for an infectious disease that Republicans are less certain about, and even less in favor of mandating. It’s possible some of those who are suddenly opposed to childhood vaccine mandates are merely hearing this question and thinking about the coronavirus vaccine. Thus, they say broadly that they don’t think such vaccines should be mandated, because they don’t think one of them should be mandated — even if they think others like the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine should remain mandatory.