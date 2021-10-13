Interestingly, there was no significant difference in views of vaccines between Republicans who did and didn’t know someone who’d died of the virus in the most recent YouGov poll. Overall, 32 percent of Republicans said they wouldn’t get vaccinated, for example, with 34 percent of those who didn’t know a covid-19 victim holding that view and 30 percent of Republicans who did know a victim rejecting the vaccine. That is not a statistically significant difference. The same divide played out on President Biden’s announced vaccine requirement: 23 percent of Republicans who knew a victim supported the move, compared to 19 percent of those who didn’t. While a fifth of both groups say they always wear face coverings outside their homes, a lot more of those who don’t know anyone who died (37 percent) than those who do (22 percent) say they never wear a mask.