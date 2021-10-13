But remember that anti-democratic policies are perceived as overly masculine. Keeping that in mind, we can understand how a politician’s perceived femininity might moderate people’s perception of a democracy-eroding message, making it more palatable to a wider audience who may otherwise be put off by a too-masculine agenda. We are still analyzing larger versions of this survey experiment, conducted in Israel, Germany and the United States. But initial results point to a similar pattern. Participants, particularly liberals and regardless of gender, were more likely to accept anti-democratic policies when presented by a female (rather than a male) politician, because they saw the female politician as more “liberal” — another gender stereotype about women in politics.