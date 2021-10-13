Senate Homeland Security Chairman Gary Peters (D-Mich.) called on TikTok to fork over information about how it policed violent extremist content during the lead-up to and in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, as I reported Tuesday.



Peters expressed concern over reports that domestic extremists used the platform to “recruit, organize and communicate,” and called for TikTok to provide his panel with more information whether its algorithms amplified such content and whether it coordinated with federal authorities on the matter.



The committee and lawmakers in the House have been investigating how social media may have contributed to the violence on Jan. 6. Peters previously pressed Facebook, Google-owned YouTube and TikTok for answers to a similar set of questions. TikTok did not return a request for comment.