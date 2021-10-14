Biden, the nation’s second Catholic president, has been embroiled in a debate within the Catholic Church about whether he should be able to receive Communion because of his support for abortion rights.
Last month, Francis briefly waded into the debate, saying that abortion is “murder” but also that the decision to grant Communion should be a pastoral, not political, one.
“God’s style is closeness, compassion and tenderness,” Francis said then.
First lady Jill Biden will join her husband in meeting Pope Francis.