Deregulation — often aimed at “undoing” Obama’s legacy — was a consistent theme of Trump’s presidency. When agencies want to deregulate, they usually need to go through an extensive process of notifying the public and allowing people to comment. However, Trump also used other tactics to undo Obama, some of them rather creative. For instance, in his first year in office, Trump, along with Republicans in the 115th Congress, “rediscovered” the Congressional Review Act, a 1996 law that had only been used once before Trump’s presidency, but which allowed Republicans to quickly and legally rescind 15 regulations that were issued at the end of Obama’s presidency.