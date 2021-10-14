The private equity industry has poured at least $1.1 trillion into the energy sector since 2010, according to data from Pitchbook, a company that tracks investment, and research by the Private Equity Stakeholder Project. That’s double the combined market value of three of the world’s largest energy companies, ExxonMobil, Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell. Only about 12 percent of the investment has gone toward renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.