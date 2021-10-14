What did we see this summer? Looking at county-level data on vaccinations and deaths (data that excludes a number of counties in which data isn’t reported), we see two trends. The first was that deaths in counties that voted for Donald Trump in 2020 surged past the number of deaths in counties that voted for Joe Biden. The second was that the percentage of fully vaccinated people in Biden-voting counties consistently tracked ahead of the percentage in Trump-voting ones. In fact, by the end of September, a lower percentage of residents of Trump-voting counties had been vaccinated than had been vaccinated in Biden-voting ones by the end of June.