Stuck at home — and now, accustomed to being stuck at home — Americans are buying too much stuff. But factories are still struggling to produce and deliver amid the pandemic: There aren’t enough people and parts to make stuff, enough ships to get it across the seas, enough port workers to unload it, enough space in ports to store it, enough truck drivers and railroad workers to transport it, enough warehouse workers taking jobs to sort it — and no one really knows how long this backup will last or how to fix it.