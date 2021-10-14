To date, though, Trump’s shown little to no ability to shift his base’s enthusiasm to other candidates in general elections. His party was blown out in 2018 and in special elections — such as the Alabama Senate race — during his presidency. That was clearly in part because Trump himself motivated so many voters to come out against his endorsed candidates. One study published last year found that Trump’s vocal endorsement could have prompted enough of a backlash to cost Republicans a number of seats in 2018. If, for example, a number of independent voters came out to vote for Trump in 2020 but not in the Georgia runoff race, that would explain both the presidential-correlated drop-off in votes cast and the lack of a connection between Democratic and Republican drop-off seen in the L2 data.