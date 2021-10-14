That's because the commission isn't actually charged with making recommendations, according to the White House. Instead, the draft report is expected to include “an appraisal of the merits and legality of particular reform proposals.” Biden won’t weigh in on the draft until it becomes final next month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.
Nearly a year ago, Biden pledged to create the commission as a way to buy himself time with progressives pushing him to expand the court as Republicans rushed to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death weeks before the 2020 election, even though Republicans blocked Merrick Garland from getting a hearing four years earlier.
Since Biden fulfilled his promise in April, liberal activists have been trying to convince the commission expanding SCOTUS is the only way to restore balance to it.
“In my over 40 years as head of [the progressive advocacy group Alliance for Justice], I would never before have thought I would be sitting before this Commission advocating for court expansion,” Nan Aron told the commission in July. “It is not something I ever contemplated. But I believe that at this point, there is truly no other choice.”
But the 36-member commission has spent relatively little time discussing court expansion — “court-packing,” to its opponents — in its public meetings this year.
Instead, the commission — co-chaired by Bob Bauer, a former Obama White House counsel, and Cristina Rodríguez, a former deputy assistant attorney general in the Obama administration — has heard testimony from dozens of experts on a variety of other proposals.
Several law professors made the case for allowing justices to serve only 18 years on the court before taking on reduced roles — an idea Bauer himself has endorsed in the past.
“My sense was that the 18-year idea does have some traction,” Akhil Reed Amar, a Yale law professor who's argued for Supreme Court term limits for nearly two decades and who testified before the commission in July. “Many of the other proposed reforms I thought met with much more skepticism, like court packing.”
Even the Heritage Foundation's John Malcolm, who called the commission “misguided” and “potentially quite dangerous” in his testimony, said he wasn't against term limits.
“I don’t think it’s frankly necessary, but I wouldn’t object to it,” he said in an interview.
Changes in years, not weeks
Other proposals were more modest.
Jeff Peck, a longtime Biden adviser who served as the Senate Judiciary Committee’s staff director while Biden was chairman, surveyed more than two dozen former senators and Senate staffers on how the SCOTUS confirmation process could be improved, producing a long list of recommendations for the commission. (He also sent a copy to the White House.)
In an interview, Peck played down expectations the commission's report would lead to immediate changes. The tweaks he pitched wouldn’t take effect until 2025.
“With Twitter and social media and cable TV focused on the number of clicks, the quick response is going to be, these are a bunch of academics who’ve made some recommendations that will never see the light of day,” he said.
Still, “people may be surprised 10 years from now or 20 years from now about some of the changes that may be implemented,” he added
Cue the backlash
That’s not the timeline the left is operating on.
“We’re facing an existential threat to our democracy right now, to people’s fundamental rights, reproductive freedom, right now,” said Sarah Lipton-Lubet, the executive director of Take Back the Court, which advocates expanding the court. “We don’t have time to waste.”
But those agitating for court expansion aren't relying on the commission to make the case for them.
Brian Fallon, the executive director of Demand Justice, another group advocating for adding Supreme Court seats, pointed to polls showing SCOTUS's approval rating has dropped since the court refused last month to block a Texas law restricting abortion from taking effect. A Quinnipiac University poll conducted last month, for instance, found that 37 percent of Americans approved of the court and 49 percent disapproved — the worst rating since the university started asking the question in 2004.
The court's 6-3 conservative majority is likely to issue rulings this term that further erode its standing, Fallon argued.
“They’re pretty much moving like a bull in a china shop, and that is necessarily going to produce a backlash,” he said.
Demand Justice is running TV ads backing legislation to expand the court to 13 members, a proposal that has drawn support from Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) as well as 37 House Democrats. Those numbers are likely to climb as progressives' anger at the court mounts, Fallon said.
“The Biden administration and the Democratic Party as a whole are on a collision course with this Supreme Court,” he said. “This commission, no matter how a soothing a report it offers, is not going to be able to forestall that ultimate collision.”
On the Hill
Progressives warn against ‘false choice’ in scaling back Biden agenda
READY, AIM, FIRE: Progressive leaders in the House fired off a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday, arguing against making a “false choice” as Democrats hash out what to keep or cut from President Biden's Build Back Better package.
“We have been told that we can either adequately fund a small number of investments or legislate broadly, but only make a shallow, short-term impact. We would argue that this is a false choice," Congressional Progressive Caucus Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and other leaders of the 96-member caucus wrote in the letter.
“If given a choice between legislating narrowly or broadly, we strongly encourage you to choose the latter,” they wrote.
Meanwhile, one of the key senators involved with negotiations over Biden's domestic agenda is… in Europe on a fundraising trip, the New York Times's Shane Goldmacher scooped.
“A spokesman for Ms. Sinema said she had participated in fund-raising for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee but declined to say where or provide any additional details. One person briefed on the matter said an event had occurred in Paris. It was not clear whether her trip to Europe was at the urging of the party committee…John LaBombard, a spokesman for Ms. Sinema, said she remained engaged in the negotiations in Washington."
Jan 6. ramps up the pressure
8 hours with Jeffrey Rosen: That's how long the Jan. 6 select committee spent interviewing Trump's former acting attorney general on Wednesday regarding the final days of the Trump administration, according to two people familiar with the meeting who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private testimony, as it also focuses on witnesses willing to voluntarily meet with the panel.
New details from our Josh Dawsey: Many of the questions posed to Rosen on Wednesday focused on his interactions with Jeffrey Clark, a Trump-era DOJ official who sought to deploy department resources to support Trump’s false claims of massive voting fraud in the 2020 election.
Rosen recounted his detailed handwritten notes with the committee and walked through how DOJ deployed resources on Jan 6., pushing back against the notion that the department was slow to act that day, according to one of the persons familiar with the meeting. The former acting attorney general testified that he spoke with all of congressional leadership on Jan. 6, along with at least one senior White House official.
More from Jackie, Tom Hamburger and Josh on Jan. 6 select committee happenings.
Today's big question: Will Kash Patel appear for his scheduled deposition today? Steve Bannon will not testify or provide documents, Tom reported late last night.
The campaign
Wisconsin AG slams GOP election audit, calls subpoenas unlawful
‘Shut this fake investigation down’: A fresh “round of reversals and blunders is intensifying calls to end [a Republican review of the 2020 election in Wisconsin], one of several recent efforts around the country to revisit Joe Biden’s win in states where former president Donald Trump and his supporters have leveled baseless accusations of voter fraud,” our colleague Elise Viebeck reports.
- “Attorney General Josh Kaul (D) this week called the subpoenas unlawful and 'dramatically overbroad,' and he urged Republicans to 'shut this fake investigation down.'”
- “Voting-rights advocates, election policy experts and some state and local officials, meanwhile, accuse [Michael Gableman, the former judge leading the review,] of incompetence and say his review — which could cost taxpayers $680,000 or more — will decrease public trust in Wisconsin elections.”
