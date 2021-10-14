One early test case may be a debate about inclusive citizenship. The electoral law issued in July provoked a wide-reaching and intense national discourse on who is eligible to vote and run for office. The new law stated that Qataris who have either an “original” nationality or a Qatari-born grandfather are granted the right to vote. However, to run for office, they would have be considered “original” Qataris. According to interpretations of the constitution and the Nationality Law of 2005, this classification is limited to those who are descendants of Qataris who lived in the country before 1930 and continued to live there. Qatari citizens who do not meet those criteria are challenging the exclusionary definition.