Although others had floated similar ideas, in 1981, South Dakota Gov. Bill Janklow successfully spearheaded the state’s efforts to draw Citibank to Sioux Falls. Citi was the first of several banks to either move credit card operations to South Dakota or charter there, taking advantage of easy regulations. A couple years later, Janklow started to quietly reform trust law, starting with abolishing the rules against perpetuities, which insulated families from inheritance taxes. His successors continued that effort, with change accelerating in the 1990s. By the early 2000s, these reforms had drawn billions in assets to the state from around the world.