Tyler Arnold, the Center Square reporter, did not respond to queries over two days about whether he received the numbers from the Youngkin campaign. But when The Fact Checker first asked the campaign about the ad, we received some quick math: McAuliffe’s policy proposals would cost $16.6 billion over four years, according to the report, so that would be about $5,400 per household, assuming 3,100,000 households. (That is actually $1,350 per year. Neither the article nor the ad make clear that they are referencing a four-year figure.)