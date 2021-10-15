The measure would also provide funding for state regulators and Native American tribes, which are often saddled with the cost of cleaning up orphan wells after the oil companies that drilled the wells go bankrupt.

"The REGROW Act is a critical step forward in cleaning up orphaned oil and gas wells, which can leak methane, contaminate groundwater and create community safety risks," Luján said in a statement to The Climate 202. “New Mexico and so many states across the country need skilled energy workers back to work and focused on the primary goal of plugging every documented orphaned well in the country.”