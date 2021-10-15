The Interior Department and the Indian Health Service are supporting those traumatized after they or their relatives were forced into federal boarding schools, reported Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo. She spoke to NCAI from Massachusetts, where she ran Monday’s Boston Marathon. In June, she launched an investigation into the cultural assimilation program that wrecked families for more than 150 years beginning in 1819. The U.S. government forcibly removed Native children from their homes and into boarding schools where some died, and their culture and languages were forcibly suppressed.