As Democratic lawmakers push to allow the federal government to negotiate the price of pharmaceuticals, they are confronting a lobbying push staffed by many of their former colleagues, the Intercept’s Lee Fang reports. Lee cites the example of former Senator(D-Ark.) who touted the benefits of allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices when she was running for reelection in 2004 but now serves as a lobbyist for Pfizer, arguing against that proposal.