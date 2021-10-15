Neither of these, of course, addresses what court-packing advocates were really out for, which is a quick fix for the events of the past few years. Term limits of 18 years would reduce the swings on the court and make it so the balance of power is less reliant upon when justices just so happen to retire or die, but they would also take a long time to truly have that impact. They are also very difficult to institute, given they would be likely to require a constitutional amendment, which means two-thirds of both the House and Senate and three-fourths of states. (Are Republicans really going to sign off on such a thing when they’ve gamed the current system much better than Democrats have? Of course not.)