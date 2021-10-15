Haaland: The Anacostia River Trail is easy to get to from my home in D.C. There are no stop lights or cross streets. On my longer runs, I have enjoyed being in nature, and I have shared the trail with wild turkeys, deer and bald eagles. I have trained for two marathons in D.C., and the National Mall is also a favorite running route. When I’m home in New Mexico, I love to run in my neighborhood along the acequias or down on the Bosque Trail in Albuquerque — it’s peaceful running by the water… As I trained while traveling as Secretary, I had to keep up a serious training regimen, so I often took time to run in trails across the country and even on city streets – they are all special in their own way.