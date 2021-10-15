🚨: “Former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe won back his pension Thursday after the Justice Department settled rather than face a federal lawsuit asserting he was illegally fired for political reasons,” our colleague Spencer S. Hsu reports.
She's running … the Boston Marathon (and other routes, too)
Eleven Questions for … Interior Secretary Deb Haaland: Welcome to our weekly interview feature, in which we talk to lawmakers, trailblazers, administration officials and other Washington characters.
Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary, chatted with us about running the Boston Marathon (no, Jackie did not ask for a follow on Strava), the department's efforts to investigate the cases of missing and murdered Native Americans and working to pay off her student loans. (Answers have been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)
The Early: You ran the Boston Marathon on Monday. How are you feeling and how did you celebrate?
Haaland: I completed the race under my personal goal! Running on Indigenous Peoples' Day made the experience even more impactful. I celebrated with my husband Skip [Sayre], my terrific security detail and some great food! As you may have guessed, I worked up an appetite running 26.2 miles.
The Early: You authored a moving op-ed for The Boston Globe about running to honor the “Indigenous runners who have participated in the race over its 125-year history.” Can you tell us more about the significance of running to indigenous communities?
Haaland: Our Pueblo Indian villages in New Mexico have traditional foot races on various occasions. Running is how we traveled for centuries, and so I think it is fitting to pay homage to our ancestors in this way. Our feet upon the earth is a perfect way to know the land, and so much of our language and culture has emanated from the knowledge Indigenous folks carry from the land. I started running about 20 years ago, and I have run on many trails and dirt roads in my Pueblo and beyond. I feel that I have come to know much of my surroundings from those interactions — perhaps in much the same way as did my ancestors.
The Early: What's your favorite running route in D.C.? Your favorite in the country?
Haaland: The Anacostia River Trail is easy to get to from my home in D.C. There are no stop lights or cross streets. On my longer runs, I have enjoyed being in nature, and I have shared the trail with wild turkeys, deer and bald eagles. I have trained for two marathons in D.C., and the National Mall is also a favorite running route. When I’m home in New Mexico, I love to run in my neighborhood along the acequias or down on the Bosque Trail in Albuquerque — it’s peaceful running by the water… As I trained while traveling as Secretary, I had to keep up a serious training regimen, so I often took time to run in trails across the country and even on city streets – they are all special in their own way.
The Early: How do you track your running mileage?
Haaland: I use a running app, but I also know the distance on my familiar routes. Folks might be surprised to know that National Park Service trails mark mileage at the beginning of trails and then there are markers throughout, which is convenient when I am running while on travel.
The Early: What was the last book you finished? (Be honest!) And what are you now reading?
Haaland: The last book I finished was “Indian Horse,” by Richard Wagamese — an Indigenous author (sadly deceased) from the First Nations. It is a beautiful and tragic [novel] about Indian boarding schools. I am now reading “Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country,” by Sierra Crane Murdoch. This book is as much about missing and murdered Indigenous peoples, as it is about the oil and gas industry and its impacts on environmental injustice in Indian Country.
The Early: Finish this sentence: The best thing about Washington is _______.
Haaland: The people who, every day, put their heart and soul into making our country a better place — you know who you are!
The Early: What is at the top of your to-do list as interior secretary?
Haaland: The Department of the Interior is leading on the development of a clean energy economy, strengthening Indian Country, and advancing conservation efforts. We are also excited to advance the Administration’s America the Beautiful initiative. This goal of conserving 30 percent of America’s lands and waters by 2030 is more than a number – it is building on the nation’s best conservation traditions. We are putting the full weight of the federal government to address the missing and murdered Indigenous peoples crisis and marshal law enforcement resources across federal agencies and throughout Indian Country. And as part of our Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, we are compiling decades of records that will help us understand and share the full picture.
‘Unleash the science’
The Early: The U.S. Geographical Survey, which is part of the Interior Department, lost about 8 percent of its scientists and technical experts during the Trump administration. How much has that imperiled the agency’s climate change work and how are you working to rebuild it?
Haaland: I have directed the USGS to “unleash the science!” Scientists need to be able to have the freedom to do what they do best — research, compile data, share it with the world, and use that data to help all of us make the best decisions for our planet now and for the future. I have expressed over and over again my support for the scientists and for the work they do.
The Early: As a former congresswoman — you were one of the first Native American women elected to Congress — do you have any advice to congressional Democrats struggling to pass President Biden's Build Back Better agenda?
Haaland: I think the key to passing a bold vision for the country is to constantly remind ourselves what the Build Back Better agenda means for families. It means that people will have financial security again, that good-paying jobs will be accessible in every community across the country, that parents will be able to save for their kids’ college education, and that our country will have a sustainable future where people aren’t being dislocated by extreme climate events. If we keep that at the center, we have every reason to get it across the finish line.
Cabinet secretaries — they're just like us!
The Early: You told Roll Call in 2019 that you were once poor enough that you couldn’t afford to cook a Thanksgiving dinner for you and your daughter. You now make about $220,000 a year. How has that changed your life?
Haaland: When you live paycheck to paycheck for so long, it’s difficult to dream of how financial security can change someone's life — I want that for every person in this country. That’s why the President’s Build Back Better agenda is so important. I will say that not much has changed for me. I still buy most of my clothes at the thrift store, cook meals at home and pack my own lunch for work and snacks when I’m traveling. Now, though, I can help my family more than I used to and save for our future. I actually have a vision for paying off my student loans, at long last, and I can help more people in need.
The Early: You've noted that coverage of the death of Gabby Petito has served as a reminder of the hundreds of Native American girls and women who are missing or murdered in the United States. How much progress has the Missing & Murdered Unit you created within the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services made so far?
Haaland: Any time a person is assaulted, kidnapped or goes missing, my heart breaks. Where I can make a difference in particular is in addressing the missing and murdered Indigenous people’s crisis. The new Missing & Murdered Unit is providing leadership and direction for cross-departmental and interagency work involving missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives.
The Office of Justice Services recently selected and on-boarded senior positions that are responsible for stakeholder collaboration, continued policy development, overall performance of the unit and direct oversight of field investigations. In addition to building out its personnel, the Department is focused on increasing its infrastructure capacity, and has opened two additional investigative offices dedicated to reviewing unsolved cases in Muskogee, Okla., and Vancouver, Wash.
From the courts
Biden Supreme Court commission notes ‘considerable’ risks in adding justices
More justices, more problems?: Biden’s commission on Supreme Court reform put out its first draft materials on Thursday afternoon, our colleagues Robert Barnes and Ann Marimow report. Some progressives advocates of expanding the court were not happy.
While the commission isn't charged with making recommendations, the draft warned that there are “reasons to believe expansion efforts might have negative effects on the Supreme Court’s long-term legitimacy or otherwise undermine its role in our legal system.”
While one group that's called for court expansion, Alliance for Justice, called the draft “an important step” toward expanding the court, others were more caustic. Sarah Lipton-Lubet, the executive director of Take Back the Court, wrote in an email to The Early that it was “disheartening to see President Biden’s commission uncritically repeat a variety of Republican canards.”
“This was not even close to being worth the wait," Brian Fallon, the executive director of Demand Justice, said in a statement.
