When former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon failed to appear before the committee in response to a subpoena, Rep. Thompson (D-Miss.), announced that the committee would take a vote to hold him in contempt ... in a few days. (As attorney Luppe Luppen put it on Twitter, mocking the delay: “Almost happened this week! Near miss.”) But this means that a witness involved in conversations with Trump before Jan. 6 and in the response to the election will not be heard anytime soon. Finding someone in contempt could result in a potential witness being jailed (something Bannon would likely relish for its attention-granting effects) but will certainly result in a slow legal fight over whether the person has to offer testimony at all.