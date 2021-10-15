But it also can’t lose votes in the House, where the margin is only barely more robust. Lose a few representatives — say, ones worried about their reelection chances next November — and suddenly things quickly go south. This is largely why it’s useful to track polling on what’s likely to happen in the 2022 midterms, not just out of curiosity (which is fair enough) but because perceptions of what will happen in the election will shape what legislators do before then. If Biden becomes deeply unpopular or Democratic support plunges in the generic congressional ballot, a measure of how Americans are likely to vote in House races, you might expect to see more pressure against the Biden/Democratic agenda.