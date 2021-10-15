Overall, the CDC reports that, in August, the unvaccinated were six times more likely to test positive for the virus than the vaccinated and 11 times as likely to die. If we look at this metric by age, it shifts. Within the youngest age group, the unvaccinated were 10 times as likely to contract the virus that month. Within the oldest group, the effects were more modest: they were three times as likely. There were (happily) too few deaths among those under age 30 to be instructive about the effects of the vaccine, but among the oldest people included in the CDC data, the vaccinated were five times less likely to die of the virus. Among those aged 30 to 49, the unvaccinated were 39 times more likely to die.