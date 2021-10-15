“You can't just look at it from a victim perspective and say, 'Well, we've got a victim in Kansas and a victim in California and a victim in New York; so therefore, we have three cases,’ ” McAndrew said. “There have to be, of course, at the local level, three investigations into those different victims' circumstances and the crimes against them. But there also has to be a larger coordination of the investigation, the threat actor group and the criminal ecosystem.”