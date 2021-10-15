The now-discontinued World Bank’s “Doing Business” reports ranked countries on the perceived quality of the regulatory environment in facilitating private enterprise. Drawing from annual surveys of thousands of local legal experts, the overall index aggregated information on more than 40 sub-indicators, covering dimensions such as the cost and number of procedures required to start a business, along with similar measures to obtain electricity, register property, secure credit or pay taxes. The rankings were initiated in the early 2000s by academic economists studying bureaucratic red tape as a hindrance to economic development. Over the years, the report became hugely popular among financial investors, as well as governments eager to attract international capital.