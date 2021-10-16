In this competitive context, the dollar gives the U.S. an advantage. It’s not only the symbol of U.S. economic might, but it’s also a sound, safe currency whose wide circulation is at the heart of global commercial activity. Even during the world’s recent crises, global investors rarely doubted the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. This allowed the U.S. government to finance its obligations cheaply over a long-term horizon, in contrast to other highly indebted countries.