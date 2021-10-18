In recent years, the Chinese Communist Party has only tightened its grip on business, media and other institutions, according to human rights group Freedom House. Technology has played a key role, with the country developing sophisticated surveillance systems to track and control the lives of its citizens. Repression of the Muslim-majority Uyghurs has intensified. In Vietnam, the government has passed increasingly strict laws governing Internet content. The same goes for Thailand and the Philippines, also places where Facebook, YouTube and Apple are popular. Yet another example came last month on the eve of the Russian elections, when both Apple and Google removed an app from their app stores that directed voters to cast ballots for politicians opposed to President Vladimir Putin. The government had threatened to arrest employees if the companies didn’t comply.