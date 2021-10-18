“I don't know. I think if I had that answer now, I'd probably go in, you know, and not be able to see all the pieces,” Kinzinger told CNN's Jake Tapper on when asked if the committee could thoroughly investigate Jan. 6 without subpoenaing the former president. “If we subpoena all of a sudden the former president, we know that's going to become kind of a circus so that's not necessarily something we want to do up front. But if he has pieces of information we need, we certainly will.”