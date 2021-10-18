JOHNSON: Here’s the stats on ivermectin. On the FDA’s early warning system, 379 deaths associated with ivermectin over 25 years...

BARTIROMO: Yes.

JOHNSON: ...379 vs. 16,766 for the COVID vaccine.

BARTIROMO: Wow.

JOHNSON: What is going on? Same thing with hydroxychloroquine.

BARTIROMO: I don't know, Senator.

JOHNSON: About 1, 600 voices — or 1,600 deaths.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

JOHNSON: So, again, there’s something going on here. I believe it’s — is sinister. I can’t explain it.

BARTIROMO: Yes.