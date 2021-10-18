While the state is home to only one-half of 1 percent of the country’s population, it also has 2 percent of the country’s senators. As the Democratic Party tries to put together a package of policies that will advance President Biden’s agenda, one of those two senators, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), has reportedly made clear that West Virginia’s coal industry will continue to be protected — even though burning coal contributes to global warming and even though it employs only about 0.008 percent of the country.