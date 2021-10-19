Chicago police officer Jeffrey Van Dyke was sentenced to more than six years in jail after fatally shooting the 17-year-old McDonald in an incident that caused officials to lose their jobs and spurred a federal probe. The delayed release of dashboard-camera video of the shooting that came after Emanuel won his second term for mayor — 13 months after the shooting — led to suspicion of Emanuel in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.
The confirmation hearing will take place on Wednesday — the seven-year anniversary of McDonald’s death.
The long shadow cast by the McDonald incident has resulted in tough questions from Democratic senators otherwise prone to supporting a fellow liberal whose nomination appeared otherwise assured due to the support of a handful of Republican senators, including Sen. Susan Collins (Maine).
In private remarks to Senate offices, Emanuel has defended his record and claimed to enjoy the support of Black community organizations in Chicago as well as McDonald’s family as demonstrated in a letter from an uncle representing the family, said multiple people familiar with his meetings.
“[Emanuel] didn’t mention which family member it would come from … but said he’d have this letter and the family will say they are okay with his nomination,” said a Democratic aide from one Senate office.
Senate offices have expressed an interest in seeing the letter, but Emanuel has said he will not release it until just before the day of his confirmation hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
Rev. Marvin Hunter, a pastor at Grace Memorial Baptist Church and McDonald’s great uncle, would not say whether he wrote a letter in support of Emanuel’s confirmation when reached by The Washington Post on Monday.
But Hunter indicated that Emanuel does not have the support of the McDonald family at the moment. Hunter said in an interview once the family “was in agreement,” he would provide further comment.
“I talked with my family and we decided to just wait and see,” said Hunter. “I don’t want to get in the heat of a lot of it right now … I just want to stay out of it and let the dust settle.”
Emanuel did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.
“I think a number of senators will be listening closely to concerns raised by activists about Emanuel’s term as Chicago mayor, particularly regarding the coverup of the murder of Laquan McDonald,” said another Democratic staffer on Capitol Hill.
Emanuel also touted support from the Chicago Urban League, which told The Post it has not had any recent conversations with Emanuel. “However, we certainly counted him as a partner when he was mayor,” a spokesperson added in an email.
Emanuel’s confirmation still appears to be up in the air. The breakdown of the Senate — 50 Democrats or independents who caucus with them, and 50 Republicans, with Vice President Harris casting tiebreaking votes — gives individual senators a huge say in Biden’s nominations. And progressive lawmakers like Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) have yet to weigh in on Emanuel’s nomination
Progressives in the other chamber, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), have waged an aggressive opposition campaign.
“Rahm Emanuel covered up the murder of a Black teenager, Laquan McDonald, while he was Mayor of Chicago,” tweeted Jones. “That he’s being considered for a cabinet position is completely outrageous and, honestly, very hurtful.”
But the former congressman has received support so far from centrist Democrats including Richard J. Durbin (Ill.), a longtime friend, and Sens. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).
Republican support for Emanuel might ultimately clinch his confirmation; The Post reported last month that he enjoyed the support of at least three Republican senators.