“The results from the poll are something that are really terrifying to me,” she continued. “I think it was like 18 percent said that, yeah, I trust elections are secure. They were fine with it. There was 73 percent — 73 percent said, no, I don’t trust the elections. I think my vote is stolen. Then the one that’s got me the most, and I’ll tell you why, was number three was people saying that they will not vote. And that was that 4 percent. Four percent sounds like a small amount but when you — and these were Republican voters I had on the phone. These are people that actually vote in primaries and general elections. So when they’re saying, 4 percent are saying, I’m not going to vote, like, flat out, not going to vote, that equates to approximately around close to 11,000 Republican voters in my district.”