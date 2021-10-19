In 2019, for instance, a top official testified that Amazon does “not use any seller data” to compete with vendors and that its search engine uses the “same criteria” to evaluate which products to show users, regardless of who produces them. Jeff Bezos, then the CEO, testified in 2020 that while Amazon policy prohibits using individual seller data to launch new products, he couldn’t guarantee the rule had never been violated. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)