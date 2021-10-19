On the Hill
Rahm's confirmation process isn't letter-perfect at the moment
Let's go to the letter: At least one member of slain Chicago teenager Laquan McDonald's family has pledged his support for former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's confirmation as ambassador to Japan.
Emanuel is waging a charm offensive with senators to firm up his confirmation by touting his support from Black community organizations in Chicago and a letter from the Rev. Marvin Hunter, a great uncle of McDonald's, according to multiple people familiar with his meetings on the Hill, per a story out this morning from John Hudson, Jackie and Theo.
Right now, it's unclear if Emanuel — a former congressman and President Barack Obama's chief of staff — has the 50 Senate votes needed to win confirmation after his confirmation hearing on Wednesday.
“[Emanuel] didn’t mention which family member it would come from … but said he’d have this letter and the family will say they are okay with his nomination,” said a Democratic aide from one Senate office.
Senate offices have expressed an interest in seeing the letter, but Emanuel’s team, according to the people familiar with his meetings, said it won't be released until just before his confirmation hearing.
“I think a number of senators will be listening closely to concerns raised by activists about Emanuel’s term as Chicago mayor, particularly regarding the coverup of the murder of Laquan McDonald,” said another Democratic Hill staffer.
Emanuel also touted support from the Chicago Urban League, which told The Post it has not had any recent conversations with Emanuel. “However, we certainly counted him as a partner when he was mayor,” a spokesperson added in an email. Emanuel may have been referring to a letter that Andrea Zopp, a former president and chief executive of the Chicago Urban League, wrote to senators considering Emanuel's nomination.
All in the family?
Responding to a request for comment late Monday night, an administration official provided a copy of the Sept. 11 letter signed by Hunter, a pastor at Grace Memorial Baptist Church, and addressed to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. An administration official noted the letter was provided to the committee’s chairman by Hunter but was not in Emanuel’s possession.
“I realize that my position on this nomination might come as a surprise to some,” Hunter wrote. “I may even be attacked for speaking up. However, I am a man of faith. I believe in what the scripture says about righteous judgment and looking into a person’s heart. I have taken the time to get to know Rahm Emanuel. We have listened to each other, truly heard each other. I understand the character of the man and that is why I support this nomination.”
But Hunter, when reached by John and Jackie earlier yesterday, indicated Emanuel doesn't have the support of “everyone” in the McDonald family right now. Hunter told them he would provide further comment once the family “was in agreement.”
“I talked with my family and we decided to just wait and see,” Hunter told The Washington Post. “I don’t want to get in the heat of a lot of it right now … I just want to stay out of it and let the dust settle.”
Emanuel did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.
A reminder of why this matters …
McDonald caused serious political problems for Emanuel as mayor of Chicago. The delayed release of dash-cam video following the 17-year-old's shooting came on the heels of Emanuel winning his second term for mayor — 13 months after the shooting — and led to suspicion of Emanuel on Chicago’s South Shore.
Chicago police officer Jeffrey Van Dyke was sentenced to more than six years in jail after fatally shooting McDonald in an incident that saw the ouster of several officials and spurred a federal probe.
For your radar:
- Happening today: Tucson police chief Chris Magnus, Biden’s pick to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection, “will face questions from the Senate Finance Committee in a long-delayed confirmation hearing that comes amid deepening Republican and Democratic frustrations with White House immigration policy,” our colleague Nick Miroff reports.
- Happening tomorrow: “The Senate is likely to take a procedural vote on whether to debate an overhaul of federal election law, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said on Monday as he urged Republicans not to block the measure,” Reuters reports.
On K Street
Sinema to headline fundraiser at law and lobbying firm
Speaking of Sinema: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) raised more than $125,000 from corporate PACs, lobbyists and others in the influence industry between July 1 and Sept. 30, as The Early reported on Monday. She's set to raise a little more this afternoon, when she's scheduled to headline a fundraiser at the law and lobbying firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Brownstein Hyatt is also set to host several other fundraisers this week, including an event for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) this evening on the firm's rooftop, according to the person.
Invariant adds a Democrat: The lobbying firm Invariant has hired Noah Marine, who will join the firm's financial services practice. He was previously an in-house lobbyist for Travelers Insurance and before that served as legislative director to Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.).
At the White House
The never-ending negotiations continue: President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet separately with moderate and progressive Democrats this afternoon as he works to secure their support for the infrastructure and reconciliation bills.
Among the progressive Democrats set to attend the 2 p.m. meeting: Reps. Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), Ritchie Torres (N.Y.), Mark Pocan (Wis.), Debbie Dingell (Mich.), Ro Khanna (Calif.), Barbara Lee (Calif.), Katherine Clark (Mass.), Jared Huffman (Calif.) and Jimmy Gomez (Calif.).
Among the moderate-leaning Democrats (these labels are all relative, of course) set to attend the 4:30 p.m. meeting: Reps. Suzan DelBene (Wash.), Josh Gottheimer (N.J.), Tom O’Halleran (Ariz.), Ami Bera (Calif.) and Mike Thompson (Calif.), and Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.) and Mark Warner (Va.).
In the agencies
Colin L. Powell in final interview to Bob Woodward: ‘Don’t feel sorry for me'
In his own words: “As death approached, Colin L. Powell was still in fighting form,” our colleague Bob Woodward writes of his last interview with the former secretary of state. “I’ve got multiple myeloma cancer, and I’ve got Parkinson’s disease. But otherwise I’m fine,” he told Woodward in a July interview.
- “Don’t feel sorry for me, for God’s sakes! I’m [84] years old,” said Powell who died Monday. “I haven’t lost a day of life fighting these two diseases. I’m in good shape.”
During the 42-minute phone interview, the pair talked about Afghanistan: “I thought we had to get out of there eventually,” Powell said. “[We] can’t beat these guys. Well, let’s get it over with. Afghanistan, you’re never going to win. Afghans are going to win.”
- Former president Donald Trump: “Trump refuses to acknowledge that he wasn’t reelected. He has people who go along with him on that,” Powell told Woodward. The Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol “was awful. He was going in there to overturn the government.”
- And his wife, Alma Powell, calling her the greatest person he’s ever known: “She was with me the whole time. We’ve been married 58 years. And she put up with a lot. She took care of the kids when I was, you know, running around. And she was always there for me and she’d tell me, ‘That’s not a good idea.’ She was usually right.”
Advanced age, blood cancer and a highly-politicized death. “He was the youngest Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He was the first Black American to become Secretary of State. And in his prime he was one of the most respected leaders in the country,” our colleague Annie Linskey reports.
- “But within hours of the public announcement Monday that Powell died of complications from covid-19 despite a full course of inoculations, some conservative officials and media personalities tried to make him something else: A prominent reason to doubt the vaccines’s utility and question the political and health officials urging more Americans to get them.”
The Media
What we’re reading:
- Trump questioned for four hours in lawsuit from protesters allegedly assaulted by his guards. By The Post’s David A. Fahrenthold and Shayna Jacobs.
- The Manchin and Bernie show consumes Democrats. By Politico’s Burgess Everett and Marianne LeVine.
- Justice Department asks Supreme Court to stop Texas abortion law. By The Post’s Robert Barnes.
- ‘Prolific criminal’: Gaetz’s old wingman gets more time to help prosecutors. By Politico’s Marc Caputo.
- Texas Republicans send Gov. Greg Abbott a new congressional map that protects GOP power, reduces influence of voters of color. By the Texas Tribune’s Alexa Ura.
Viral
Close encounters of the awkward kind:
From the courts
At Mar-a-Lago
Heading Four
Paragraph text
Heading Five
Paragraph text
Heading Six
Paragraph text
The campaign
The Data
Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @jaxalemany and @theodoricmeyer.