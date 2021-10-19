But remember that no vaccine is 100 percent effective, and the coronavirus vaccines were never sold by the experts as such. Even the earliest studies found that the vaccines had around 94 or 95 percent efficacy against infection. That protection against infection has since waned as the delta variant has caused more breakthrough infections, but the latest studies still show the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are 95 percent and 80 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations, respectively. They also show you’re 11 times more likely to die if you are unvaccinated.