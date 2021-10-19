At this point in 2017, it was clear that small-dollar Democratic donors were staying engaged and making real competition happen in districts where no candidate had been able to invest before. After the past two congressional elections, there are just a handful of incumbents in districts carried by the presidential candidate of the opposite party: Just two, the previously mentioned Golden and Wagner, were outraised in the third quarter. Money, as Democrats learned last year, is not insurance against a loss if the trends cut against them. But we're not seeing the potential shocks and surprises that began to emerge from fundraising patterns four years ago. We basically know where the competition's going to be, that Democrats need several miracles to hold on to the House, and that they're not getting any right now.