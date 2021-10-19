In the Senate, the trend has been slightly different. For decades, there has been increased alignment between the party voters send to the Senate in a state and the party they award their electoral votes, but there’s been more divergence in the actual margins of support. Comparing the 2020 presidential election to the most-recent Senate election in each case gives more of a cloud effect than a line. (We cheated a bit, including Sen. Joe Manchin III’s (D-W.Va.) race instead of the race held last year. Try to spot his race on the graphs below!)