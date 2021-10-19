A key driver of Democrats’ voting-rights push is to end the practice of slicing and dicing congressional districts so only one party can win them; a process known as gerrymandering. Because Republicans control a majority of state legislatures and Democrats are so often on the losing side of gerrymandering, their dream would be to require all states to appoint an independent commission to draw the maps. This bill would still give state legislatures the authority to set and draw maps, but it would set up specific criteria for how they draw electoral lines and make it easier for opponents to sue in court.