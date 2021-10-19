In fact, borders are often a challenge throughout the world. According to the African Union Border Programme (AUBP), only about one-third of the borders among the continent’s 54 nations had been formally demarcated by 2011. Many countries still have outmoded borders relying on rivers, tree lines or paths that can change over time. And while the AUBP maintains that clear borders reduce conflicts, more porous and informal boundaries have arguably kept the peace in nomadic and migratory areas. Demarcated borders need not be strictly controlled, but often are in practice.