The fact that a high-profile person died after receiving the vaccine is also hardly a shock or a repudiation of the experts, even if you set aside Powell’s cancer. We’ve had data for months showing that vaccinated people can indeed die of the coronavirus. It’s just that it’s significantly less likely — about 11 times less likely overall. This is from a government study back in August that is available for all to peruse. But suddenly the death of one person — a person who had cancer — is somehow “raising new questions” about the effectiveness of vaccines.