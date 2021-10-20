The resolution comes after a years-long effort to create rules and norms for how nations interact in cyberspace, but it is more significant for being co-signed by the United States and Russia than for its generally bland contents. It signals that U.S. and Russian officials haven’t abandoned efforts to find a diplomatic solution to some aspects of cyber conflict — even as they remain far apart on what many of those rules should look like. Russia also continues to violate many U.S.-backed cyber norms, such as by allowing criminal hacking gangs to operate from its territory.