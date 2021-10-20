It’s very safe to assume that the threat being perceived here varies by party. Republicans have consistently told pollsters that they think Biden’s presidency is illegitimate, with most embracing at least some form of the argument that the election was tainted by significant fraud. (It wasn’t.) In April, CNN polling found that half of Republicans believed not only that Biden didn’t win but that there was solid evidence to prove it. This was not then the case and it is not the case now.