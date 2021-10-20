What is clear about Bannon and specifically about his Jan. 5 podcast is that he was very engaged in amplifying the idea that the country had reached a critical point in which regular Americans could turn the tide. This wasn’t a trait of Bannon’s that emerged only after the 2020 election but, instead, has long been a centerpiece of his rhetoric: the embattled Real American pushing back against the elites. His patter on Jan. 5 was less fiery than practiced, honed assertions about how the moment of clarity was nigh. And, importantly, it was centered on how his listeners and the “deplorable” base had been the driving force in getting the country to the point where Trump could retain power.