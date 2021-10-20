Our findings suggest that, at least in Minnesota, developing wind farms helps politicians win reelection. We think our results might be true for other states as well. During the past decade of rapidly expanding wind farms, most have been built not in blue, coastal states, but in very red parts of the middle of the United States, where it is easiest to reap energy from wind. According to the Energy Information Agency, the top four states for wind energy production are Texas, Iowa, Oklahoma and Kansas. Red states are adding capacity as fast or faster than blue states.