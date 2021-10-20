The late-breaking news: President Biden told Democrats during a private meeting Tuesday that he believed they could reach a deal on a tax-and-spending package between $1.75 trillion and $1.9 trillion, The Post’s Tony Romm, Marianna Sotomayor, Seung Min Kim and Jeff Stein reported Tuesday evening.
“Four people familiar with Biden’s comments confirmed the early details, requesting anonymity to describe the negotiations,” my colleagues report.
The potential new price tag represents a significant reduction from the $3.5 trillion that some Democrats initially sought under a deal chiefly brokered by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). And it comes as liberals continue to agonize over scaling back the climate provisions in the bill amid opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.).
In particular, Democrats are preparing for the likely demise of the Clean Electricity Performance Program (CEPP), which would reward utilities that deploy more clean energy while penalizing those that don’t, The Post's Romm and Dino Grandoni reported.
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said Tuesday that the CEPP “is challenging” and that she had been checking with the measure’s main author, Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.), “every couple hours” on a substitute “that still brings down carbon emissions," Romm and Grandoni reported.
If the CEPP is dropped from the spending package, Democrats will have to find another way to meet Biden’s overarching goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 50 to 52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.
Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and other Democrats have said a tax on carbon emissions could still yield significant emissions reductions. But two key moderates made their opposition to that idea known Tuesday.
- “I’m not a big fan of the carbon tax,” Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) told reporters. “I just don’t think it works in the way it was explained to me.”
- Manchin separately told reporters that “the carbon tax is not on the board at all right now.”
‘A disappointment’
The package still contains a suite of tax credits for clean energy and electric vehicles, which Wyden has described as the “linchpin” of Democrats' climate efforts. But many progressives are feeling frustrated by the state of the climate negotiations, especially in the lead-up to a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, next month.
- “I’m quite concerned. We’re not where we need to be,” Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) told reporters Tuesday, E&E News's Nick Sobczyk and Emma Dumain report.
- “That is a disappointment,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said on CNN. “But the president said he is committed to finding alternative means to get to the 50 percent reduction in emissions that he is committed to and making sure that he delivers that before he goes to Glasgow, so that is a work in process.”
- Khanna added that progressives expect to see “$300 billion of investments in solar, in wind, in hydro,” along with “the tax credits to be able to develop that.”
On the Hill
First in The Climate 202: Top green groups are launching a six-figure ad campaign
Climate Power and the League of Conservation Voters (LCV) are spending $200,000 on ads defending Democrats who back climate provisions in the budget reconciliation bill. The ads will run this week in New Hampshire, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.
“Don’t believe the false attacks against Senator Cortez Masto,” says one ad defending Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.). “She’s fighting to create good-paying clean-energy jobs that will grow our economy and take on climate change with the Build Back Better Act.”
Pete Maysmith, senior vice president of campaigns at LCV, told The Climate 202 that the campaign is meant to counteract misleading ads by the fossil fuel industry and its allies. “We can’t let those misinterpretations and misstatements and wild exaggerations exist in a vacuum,” Maysmith said.
Lori Lodes, executive director of Climate Power, said the campaign will remind members of Congress that “we can’t kick the can down the road any longer. This is our make-or-break moment on climate.”
Both groups are organizing a news conference on Capitol Hill today to emphasize the urgency of passing robust climate legislation. The lawmakers in attendance will include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.).
FERC could implement a carbon price if Congress doesn’t
In case you were counting, today marks exactly three months since Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) took to the House floor to rap about “Hot FERC Summer.”
In a moment that went viral on Climate Twitter, Casten, a former clean-energy executive, rapped about the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to the tune of “Fergalicious” by Fergie.
Invoking the phrase “hot girl summer,” which was popularized by the rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Casten declared the start of “Hot FERC Summer” and launched a lively campaign to educate the public about an agency many Americans have never heard of.
The Climate 202 sat down with Casten on Tuesday — the same day the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee held a confirmation hearing for Willie L. Phillips Jr., President Biden’s nominee for a vacant seat on FERC — to discuss the commission and the precarious state of climate provisions in Democrats’ spending package.
Casten said he thinks FERC is still poised to act even if Congress doesn’t include a carbon tax in the budget package.
FERC is “almost certainly going to have to be responsible for putting a price on carbon,” he said. “And we need people on the commission who are prepared for what’s coming, what’s inevitable.”
- The commission issued a policy statement in April that opened the door to incorporating carbon prices into wholesale electricity markets.
- Casten said he has discussed carbon prices with both FERC Chairman Richard Glick, a Democrat, and former FERC chairman Neil Chatterjee, a Republican who was demoted last year by President Donald Trump just weeks after the panel began considering the issue.
Still, Casten said he worries that if the CEPP is dropped from the budget bill, the United States will be the laughingstock of other countries at the U.N. climate conference next month known as COP26, which he plans to attend.
“If we take the CEPP out, we do not have something where we can hold our heads high and go to COP and say that we deserve a position of leadership at the table,” he said.
Countdown to COP26
Governments’ planned fossil fuel production is out of sync with climate commitments
As world leaders promise to transition to clean energy, a United Nations report finds that governments are collectively projecting an increase in oil and gas extraction over the next two decades.
The “production gap report,” produced by the U.N. Environment Program in partnership with other research institutions, compares the governments’ planned production of coal, oil and gas with the production levels that would be consistent in meeting the targets set out in the Paris agreement.
The report finds that in 2030, governments are planning to produce double the amount of fossil fuels than what would be in line with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.
Corporate commitments
Amazon and Ikea committed to zero-carbon shipping by 2040
A coalition of companies pledged to use only cargo ships that use zero-carbon fuel by 2040. The initiative, organized by the nonprofit Aspen Institute, also includes Unilever, Michelin and Patagonia among its signatories. (Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post.)
“The cargo ships that ferry as much as 90 percent of the world’s products also produce nearly 3 percent of man-made carbon dioxide emissions each year — an estimated nearly 1.1 billion tons that rivals the annual output of Germany, the world’s sixth-largest emitter,” The Post’s Hamza Shaban writes.
Ask a climate reporter
Welcome to “Ask a climate reporter,” a new section of The Climate 202 where we ask a reporter on The Post’s climate and environment team about their biggest stories. Today we’re talking to Steve Mufson, the lead author of an investigation into how Russia allows methane leaks at the planet’s peril. The investigation was the first installment in Invisible, a Post series that exposes the gaps between countries’ climate commitments and the planet-warming gases in the atmosphere.
Climate 202: What was the hardest part of reporting this story?
Mufson: One of the biggest challenges was the numbers. Russia has continually reassessed its emissions numbers, making it very difficult to get a handle on what baseline figures to use to make comparisons. And although we were able to interview Russia’s climate envoy, I think the Russian government was not eager to share information about leaks and accidents, and we didn’t get a lot of cooperation from the Russian oil companies, which made it a lot more difficult.
Climate 202: Do you think this story will have an impact on the negotiations at COP26?
Mufson: Well, I’d like to think that the article will have some impact. That’s kind of why we all go into journalism [laughs]. But I do see this article as very timely heading into COP26. Whereas in past conferences, people were very focused on reducing carbon dioxide and overall greenhouse gases, this time people are more focused on reducing methane because it seems more doable with the technology that is available and could have a large and rapid effect. And I think it’s possible that more countries could join the Global Methane Pledge, which the United States and the European Union are promoting and which aims to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.
Climate 202: What can readers expect from the rest of the Invisible series?
Mufson: The rest of the series will focus on different countries and will highlight our ability to rely on satellites and other technologies to shed new light on the problem of greenhouse gas emissions. Whether by design or by accident, countries have not been reporting real emissions numbers, and this is becoming more and more obvious as the science of methane detection advances.
Viral
