Mufson: Well, I’d like to think that the article will have some impact. That’s kind of why we all go into journalism [laughs]. But I do see this article as very timely heading into COP26. Whereas in past conferences, people were very focused on reducing carbon dioxide and overall greenhouse gases, this time people are more focused on reducing methane because it seems more doable with the technology that is available and could have a large and rapid effect. And I think it’s possible that more countries could join the Global Methane Pledge, which the United States and the European Union are promoting and which aims to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.