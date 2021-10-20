The alternative, again, is that someone — the generally agreed-upon culprit is Russia — is driving around with some sort of device of some sort of size that can direct these attacks at particular people. They drove by the southern edge of the White House and hit this guy. They did it to enough other people in the region to overwhelm Walter Reed. And, of course, some people in Vienna, too. And in Delhi. In that example, in fact, they hit a member of CIA Director William Burns’s staff even though his “schedule is tightly held,” as CNN reported. This led to “deep concerns among US officials about how the perpetrator would have known about the visit and been able to plan for such an aggression.” Why they didn’t simply strike Burns himself is not clear.