The agreement comes after the Justice Department sued Facebook in December for allegedly not properly advertising at least 2,600 jobs — and considering applications from U.S. citizens — before offering them to foreigners who the company was sponsoring for green cards that grant permanent residency, David Nakamura and Cat Zakrzewski report. In a settlement with the Labor Department, Facebook agreed to do more to recruit Americans for tech jobs and be subject to scrutiny for up to three years, officials said.