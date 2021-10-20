There’s also something to be gained for legislators in this: specifically, that the Supreme Court would be more consistently moderate and, thus, less likely to overrule the legislative branch or exert itself on matters generally reserved for those legislators. While liberals decry the Supreme Court more today, for much of the past few decades, it has been Republicans who decried “activist” judges. Creating a more consistently divided court would reduce the possibility that a court leaning one way or another would issue far-reaching rulings that could be construed as such.