“Today the Biden Administration is announcing a plan to ensure that, if a vaccine is authorized for children ages 5-11, it is quickly distributed and made conveniently and equitably available to families across the country,” the White House said in a statement.
An expert group advising the Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to meet Oct. 26 to hear data about the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine. The FDA will decide whether to authorize its use. A vaccine advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to meet Nov. 2 and 3 to weigh a recommendation for use. If the CDC director signs off on a recommendation for use, the vaccine can be administered to kids.
Once authorized, the White House has vowed it will quickly distribute the shots across the country, relying on more than 25,000 pediatricians’ offices and primary care sites, as well as hospitals, pharmacies and community health clinics. White House officials said they are hosting “operational readiness calls” with local jurisdictions.
“Our planning efforts mean that we will be ready to begin getting shots in arms in the days following a final CDC recommendation,” the White House said in a statement. “These steps will be critical in ensuring that we are staying ahead of the virus by keeping kids and families safe, especially those at highest risk.”
White House coronavirus coordinator Jeffrey Zients emphasized that the Biden administration was aiming to “plan ahead so that we can hit the ground running,” but that experts at the FDA and CDC would have the final say. Any plan would be tailored to the specific needs of children, he added.
“And should the FDA and CDC authorize the vaccine, we will be ready to get shots in arms,” Zients said in a briefing Wednesday morning. “Kids have different needs than adults.”
Some of those differences were detailed in a planning guide sent to local jurisdictions that was obtained by The Washington Post. Among them, the White House noted that the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine would be shipped in smaller packaging configurations — 10-dose vials in cartons of 10 vials each — along with smaller needles that would make more sense for pediatricians and community clinics to use. Once a vial is opened, doses must be used within six hours, the document stated.
The guide also urged local jurisdictions to begin planning their “ordering strategy” now. It said there would be three 48-hour “waves” in which they could preorder pediatric vaccines starting Wednesday.
The long-running efforts to clear the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine for younger children moved into high gear when Pfizer and BioNTech filed a formal request with the FDA to authorize a regimen of two 10-microgram doses in 5- to 11-year-olds — one-third the amount given to those 12 and older.
“Millions of adolescents ages 12-17 have been safely vaccinated, and we know vaccines work,” the White House said in a statement. “Fully vaccinated individuals are 10 times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and have a high degree of protection, including against the Delta variant. The consequences of a pediatric COVID-19 case can be serious and potentially last months.”
Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease specialist, said in a briefing Wednesday that vaccinating children is key to reducing the impact of the virus for everyone in the United States. The delta variant has changed things, he said, and a recent paper showed children are getting infected and transmitting the virus as readily as adults, even though 50 percent of them are asymptomatic.
“If we can get the overwhelming majority of those 28 million children [5 to 11] vaccinated, I think that would play a major role in diminishing the spread of infection in the community,” Fauci said. “That’s one of the reasons why we want to do as best as we can to get those children 5 to 11 vaccinated.”
