President Biden told progressive lawmakers yesterday at the White House “that he believed they could secure a deal on a new tax-and-spending proposal between $1.75 trillion and $1.9 trillion,” our colleagues Tony Romm, Marianna Sotomayor, Seung Min Kim and Jeff Stein report.
That’s far less than the $3.5 trillion progressives have been pushing for, but more than the $1.5 trillion Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has said he’s prepared to accept. “That includes at least some expansion of Medicare to offer new benefits to seniors, the introduction of universal prekindergarten, and billions of dollars to address climate change, the sources said, cautioning that many of the details must still be worked out,” according to our colleagues."
We talked with two of the progressives who attended the meeting and two more moderate Democrats who caucused with Biden, Vice President Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a separate meeting later in the afternoon. They told The Early Biden was pushing to get Democrats to agree at least to an outline of what the bill would look like as soon as possible.
Biden “seemed very, very committed to getting the framework done quickly, and I mean like days, not weeks,” said Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.), one of the progressives who met with Biden.
What to cut?
The devil, of course, is in the details. In his meeting with progressives, Biden walked lawmakers through what he thought “different parts of the Democratic caucus would accept when it came to the different provisions,” Gomez said.
“I think he’s trying to raise the trial balloon,” he added. “If it’s not in, what’s our response? This meeting in a lot of respects was trying to help crystallize, get people to crystallize and clarify their must-haves.”
Among the proposals that could be on the chopping block: an effort to crack down on prescription drug prices that Biden that's aroused opposition from Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.) and a handful of other Democrats in both chambers.
“It may be that we’ve gotta come back and work on prescription drug pricing and lowering drug costs for the American public at some future time,” said Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif.), who met with Biden as part of the moderate group.
Another moderate attendee, Rep. Mike Thompson (D-Calif.), said a scaled-back version of the proposal could survive. “The end game on prescription drugs isn’t as aggressive as the bill that the House passed,” he said. “But I think there’s going to be some drug cost relief in the bill.”
Also in danger: Democrats' proposal to guarantee to free years of community college, which Biden himself warned during a trip to Connecticut on Friday he wasn't sure he could get done. The plan “might be a road too far to go at this moment in time,” Bera said.
“While that may not be in the final bill, I think he hasn’t totally given up on it,” Bera added. Biden “did talk about some of the provisions that probably could get support across the caucus: increasing Pell grants and providing other vocational and technical training opportunities, more work-based higher education opportunities.”
Progressives' biggest frustration
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), a former co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus who met with Biden, said progressives generally believe the negotiations are going “as well as we could possibly expect given who he’s negotiating with” — Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — with the exception of one issue: climate change.
“That's probably the toughest sticky issue that exists,” he said.
CPC Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) “acknowledged their deal appears unlikely to include a program that would have paid utilities that switch to clean energy and penalized those that do not,” Tony, Marianna, Seung Min and Jeff report. More on this from our colleague Maxine Joselow.
But Yellen told moderates the administration wanted to keep a more modest package of tax breaks, according to Thompson.
Other provisions could be scaled back but not eliminated.
“The path put forward by the White House could extend new, expanded child tax credit payments recently adopted by Congress, but perhaps only for one additional year,” three people told Tony, Marianna, Seung Min and Jeff.
And Democrats' paid family leave proposal could be shorter than the 12 weeks Biden originally proposed.
“I don’t think it’s gonna be 12,” Gomez said. “But I don’t think it’s going to be as low as four.”
Happening today: Biden will head to Scranton, Pa., to tout his agenda.
- “He will emphasize how his agenda makes the United States more competitive with China and around the world and can help America lead again on infrastructure — roads, highways, bridges, ports and airports — and people, including education, research and development and child care,” according to a White House official.
On the Hill
Jan. 6 committee unanimous in holding Bannon in contempt
9-0.: Lawmakers on the House Jan. 6 panel unanimously voted last night to hold Steve Bannon in contempt, Jackie, Tom Hamburger and Spencer S. Hsu report. The seven Democrats and two Republicans tasked with investigating the insurrection unanimously supported the resolution recommending that the House find the ex-Trump adviser in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a committee subpoena.
What he said, she said:
- “We believe Mr. Bannon has information relevant to our robe, and we’ll use the tools at our disposal to get that information,” committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said before the vote Tuesday. “I expect that the House will quickly adopt this referral to the Justice Department and that the U.S. attorney will do his duty and prosecute Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt of Congress.”
- 🚨: “Mr. Bannon’s and Mr. Trump’s privilege arguments do; however, appear to reveal one thing: they suggest that President Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6th. And we will get to the bottom of that,” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committee's vice chair, vowed.
What happens next: The vote could be taken up by the full House as early as this week. The matter would then be referred to DOJ. Contempt of Congress is a misdemeanor criminal offense that can result in up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
Fun fact: The last time a person was charged with contempt of Congress was in 1983 during the Reagan administration. Tr he House held former Environmental Protection Agency official Rita M. Lavelle in contempt and a federal grand jury indicted her for refusing to comply with a subpoena from a subcommittee investigating her management of the EPA’s hazardous waste cleanup fund.
Meanwhile
A soldier with a “Hitler mustache” is the first to be forced from the military following Jan. 6 charges. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, “an Army reservist charged in the Justice Department’s sweeping investigation of the U.S. Capitol riot was quietly demoted and discharged earlier this year, becoming the first service member forced out of the military after officials learned of his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection,” our colleague Alex Horton reports.
- “Hale-Cusanelli, 31, was an Army sergeant working part-time as a human resources soldier until May, records show. In June, he was downgraded to a private … and given an other-than-honorable discharge, terminating a 12-year military career,” his attorney told Horton.
- Hale-Cusanelli is one of at least six service members charged in connection with the riot.
From the courts
Fortenberry charged with lying to FBI
Republican congressman indicted for lying to FBI: A federal grand jury has indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) for lying to the FBI about his campaign contributions, our colleagues Felicia Sonmez and Donna Cassata report.
- “Under House Republican rules, Fortenberry will have to step down as the top Republican on the House Appropriations subcommittee on Agriculture while the charges are pending.”
The Media
What we’re reading:
- As White House tries to finalize vaccine mandate, dozens of groups seek last-minute meetings. By The Post’s Eli Rosenberg
- Bidens not deemed exposed to virus after Mayorkas tests positive. By Bloomberg’s Josh Wingrove and Ellen M Gilmer.
- Covid-19 safety fight heats up between Biden administration and states. By the Wall Street Journal’s Sarah Chaney Cambon and Amara Omeokwe.
- White House has weighed tapping National Guard to address mounting supply chain backlog. By The Post’s Jeff Stein.
- Trump’s Pentagon Chief quashed idea to send 250,000 troops to the border. By the New York Times’s David E. Sanger, Michael D. Shear and Eric Schmitt.
Viral
👀SPOTTED: “Ye,” the artist formerly known as Kanye West, “was spotted meeting again with former Trump fixer Michael Cohen for coffee on the Upper East Side on Tuesday … wearing the same strange prosthetic mask he’d been seen wearing at JFK Airport a day earlier,” Page Six’s Ian Mohr and Francesca Bacardi write.
- A surprise guest: “Mayoral candidate Eric Adams was also meant to meet with West and the crew. He was held up with another meeting in Midtown, however, and West had to head back to the airport.”
Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @jaxalemany.